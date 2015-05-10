Overkill cut prices on Payday 2 and older DLC

They sure do make a lot of it, but Overkill Software are doing good things with their DLC for Payday 2. They've committed to supporting their heist-'em-up with free and paid content for two years to come, and now they've made the rare decision to slash the prices of the base game and a bunch of older DLC—permanently. This is something that almost never happens, and it's to be applauded.

This Payday 2 website update reveals the new prices, which have already gone live over on Steam. It also supplies a few details about the next bit of content, Meltdown. That one's free, and adds a new heist and mask, and a smattering of achievements.

Here's word from Overkill, followed by a list of the new prices (cheers, Gamespot).

"Heisters, we're thankful for your support thus far. As we continue to develop Payday 2, working on additional free updates as well as paid DLC, we feel it's time to adjust the pricing of both Payday 2 as well as all DLC released during the first 16 months of its lifespan."