Overgrowth is leaving Early Access next week

Overgrowth, a game about murderous kung-fu bunnies, has been in development for eight years. At the tail end of 2008, it appeared on Steam and people could start pre-ordering it. Today, finally, developer David Rosen announced its release date on Twitter.

It will leave Early Access next Monday, October 16.

The final beta update went live last week, introducing a story mode, more animal diversity and the ability to be impaled on spikes. Lovely!

Here’s what it looked like during alpha, back in 2012.

And here’s the latest video from beta 6.

It’s certainly been a long time coming. Overgrowth is currently £22.99/$29.99 on Steam and the Humble Store.