Our top gaming monitor—the 27" Asus PG279Q—is down to its lowest ever price of $579

In basically the best news for anyone wanting the best gaming monitor available without busting their wallet, the Asus PG279Q is down to its lowest ever price. With a discount of $120 off its normal MSRP (it usually goes for $700, but did start life at $800), Walmart is selling the ASUS ROG PG279Q gaming monitor for just $570.

This is the monitor's lowest ever price, so there's never been a better time to get the best display for your setup. The bang for buck ratio is very high as a result, and reinforced by the quality of the monitor's specs. Starting with dimensions, it's a 27-inch monitor, which is ideal for PC gaming; not too big, not too small. The panel is IPS so you'll also get cracking colours and quality from a wide range of viewing angles. Then, under the hood, it's got a blistering 165Hz refresh rate, a 4ms response time and its G-Sync enabled, resulting in a winning combination for picture speeds and buttery smooth movements and transitions. It really is the best monitor we've tested and an easy acquisition to recommend. Even with the advent of 4K monitors, 1440p with a high refresh rate is still the sweet spot for PC gaming.

If you're intrigued to see what you can get for your budget in terms of higher resolutions then check out our guide to the best 4K monitors for gaming that money can buy. However, if you want to browse the rest of those that are immediately compatible with your Nvidia graphics cards, then head over to peruse the best G-Sync monitors here.

