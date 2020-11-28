Our favorite curvy gaming monitor, the Samsung CHG90, is $350 off on Amazon

Black Friday may have passed but we still have the Cyber Monday deals to riffle through and there are plenty of hangover offers. This Samsung ultra-wide monitor is just one such deal, it has the coveted first spot in our curved monitor guide and it's currently 32% off.

Even though the Samsung CHG90 is currently out of stock, you can still purchase it for this incredible price, it just won't arrive in time for Christmas. If you've been saving your pennies for a great curved gaming monitor discount, this deal is the one for you, you'll just have to wait a little longer for it to arrive.

The Samsung CHG90 is a whole lot of curvature. It clocks in at 49-inches and features 3840 x 1080p resolution, and combined with its high refresh rate of 144Hz it's perfect for gaming. Sure, a curved monitor that's almost 50-inches is a bit overkill, but we're okay with that.

This monitor also supports HDR (High Dynamic Range) so you'll be getting the most out of your game's graphics—as crisp as they come. The CHG90 also boasts AMD's new Radeon FreeSync 2 which provides a buttery-smooth gaming experience and no more graphical hiccups.

This is a beast of a monitor and Amazon has slashed its price, bringing it down by a 32% discount. It now current costs $750 which is a lot less scary than its original four-digit price tag of $1100.

Samsung CHG90 | 49-inch | 144Hz | $1,099.99 $749.99 on Amazon (save $350)

