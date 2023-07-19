Our favorite 1440p 165Hz gaming monitor is only $250 right now

Dell S2722DGM | 27-inch | 1440p | 165Hz | VA | $299.99 $249.99 at Dell (save $50)

This is our current pick for the best 1440p gaming monitor. You can read all about it in our Dell S2722DGM review, but essentially it's a good blend of size and resolution for a crisp pixel pitch, comes with a punchy panel, and it's affordable.



Dell is offering one of our favorite 27-inch curved gaming monitors for only $250. Usually retailing for around $300, this $50 discount brings it down to its lowest price this year on a monitor that's both good for work and play.

The Dell 27 S2722DGM is a 1440p curved gaming monitor with a 165Hz refresh rate and a 2ms response time on a VA panel. While it may not look spectacular, it is one of the better budget 1440p gaming monitors available, even it if is a few years old.

In our review of the Dell S2722DGM, we noted the impressive contrast of the display, particularly for a VA panel, outperforming most IPS monitors. However, if speed is your priority for competitive gaming, IPS monitors are the way to go. But this is a solid choice if you are looking for a productivity monitor that can also handle gaming well.

One thing that surprised us about the Dell was its great image quality for a purely SDR panel. Unfortunately, there is no HDR support, which may be a deal breaker for some. Nevertheless, from our testing, it does not detract from games that do support HDR, such as Cyberpunk 2077; it still looks pretty vibrant and punchy.

Though this gaming monitor is light on features compared to others in its category, it lacks USB ports for device connectivity, and its design is plain-looking. It resembles something you would find on a desk at a call center.

If you prioritize speed at 27 inches, the AOC C27 is a 1080p curved gaming monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate and a 0.5ms response time, available for $200.



However, you will need a more powerful GPU to leverage those specifications fully. I prefer 1440p at 165Hz, as it feels like a sweet spot for PC gaming without requiring me to upgrade to an RTX 40-series GPU just yet.

