How to change outfits in One Piece Odyssey

One Piece Odyssey is set to launch soon, letting us don Luffy's straw hat to set out on a swashbuckling adventure exploring the mysterious island of Waford. It's a pretty big deal for One Piece fans, getting to see the Merry's crew in a fully-fleshed RPG, and it's packed full of callbacks, including little movies that recount past One Piece exploits.

If you pre-purchased the game, that means you'll have also gotten some alternate outfits for your characters. That said, the game doesn't make it massively clear how to change each character's costume. Here, I'll explain how to switch your One Piece Odyssey outfits in-game, and show off what the alternate pre-purchase outfits look like.

How to change One Piece Odyssey outfits

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Changing outfits in One Piece Odyssey is a little confusing, since while the active outfit is listed on a character's menu page, there's no way to change it from there. You can only swap outfits when you camp or when visiting a tavern, as with the one in Nanohana. Camping spots are indicated on the map by the little tent symbol—once camped, walk over to your tent to change your outfit. At a tavern, you just have to talk to the bar keeper, but you won't be able to access a tavern until at least the second chapter when you venture to Nanohana.

One Piece Odyssey pre-purchase outfits

Image 1 of 8 Luffy Traveling Outfit (Image credit: Bandai Namco) Zoro Traveling Outfit (Image credit: Bandai Namco) Usopp Traveling Outfit (Image credit: Bandai Namco) Nami Traveling Outfit (Image credit: Bandai Namco) Sanji Traveling Outfit (Image credit: Bandai Namco) Robin Traveling Outfit (Image credit: Bandai Namco) Chopper Traveling Outfit (Image credit: Bandai Namco) (Image credit: Bandai Namco)

While I haven't found any way to earn new outfits in-game yet, if you pre-purchase you get the alternate "Traveling Outfit Set" for Luffy, Zoro, Sanji, Usopp, Nami, Chopper, and Robin, all of which you can see in the gallery above. It is possible that further outfits will only be added as paid DLC, but I'll update this guide if I find any way to get them in-game.