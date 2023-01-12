All Grand Line Quiz answers in One Piece Odyssey

The Grand Line Quiz is a quest that runs throughout One Piece Odyssey, testing your knowledge of the series to earn some rewards. The first time you encounter the quiz is in Alabasta, where a girl called Zoner tries to convince you of the importance of trivia. She proposes a quiz, and lays three levels of questions before you. Answer them right, and you get a prize.

After Alabasta, you'll find a Grand Line Quiz master in each of One Piece Odyssey's main story locations, all with quizzes prepared. Most importantly, if you complete every quiz and the questline, you'll get your hands on a Treasure Chest Key, and considering how rare these are, it's well worth it.

If you're still making your way through Alabasta, you might want to know the correct route past the Ravine of No Return (opens in new tab). Otherwise, here are all of the One Piece Odyssey Grand Line Quiz answers. It's worth noting that while each level contains the same questions, they are sometimes in a different order, which seems to happen if you fail and try again.

Kid Grand Line Quiz answers

The first Grand Line Quiz is located in Alabasta, specifically in the oasis in the north of the Great Sandy Desert where the main story takes you to find Vivi. Speak to the little girl, Zoner, to undertake the challenge. Here are the questions and answers for all three levels of her quiz:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Kid Level one Question Answer What animal will ask to become your apprentice when beaten in battle? Kung Fu Dugong What's the name of a poisonous spider that looks like a fruit? The Desert Strawberry Who is Alabasta's ruler and twelfth successor of the Nefertari royal family? Cobra

Swipe to scroll horizontally Kid Level two Question Answer What's the name of the giant Gators who inhabit Sandy Island? Banana Gators What animal plays dead to steal the belongings of travelers? The Bilker Heron What is the name of the large casino in Rainbase? Rain Dinners

Swipe to scroll horizontally Kid Level three Question Answer What is the rare giant Catfish found only in the Sandora River? The Sandora Catfish What is the port city of Nanohana's local speciality? Perfume What is Alabasta Vice-Commander Pell's alias? Pell the Falcon

Lady Grand Line Quiz answers

The next Grand Line Quiz master is located in Water 7 after you complete the main story, where you'll find a grown-up Zoner. Here are the questions and answers to her Lady Level quiz.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Lady Level one Question Answer What is the mounted transportation essential to living in Water Seven? Bull What is the name of the high tide that overwhelms Water Seven? Aqua Laguna What is the name of the sea train currently servicing Water Seven? Puffing Tom

Swipe to scroll horizontally Lady Level two Question Answer How many foremen does Galley-La Company have for each dock? Five What is the highest-tier bull you can rent from the Rental Bull Shop? King Bull What is the name of the endangered tree that is the strongest in the world? Treasure Tree Adam

There aren't any level three questions for this quiz, you just have to find Zoner near Dock 1 to complete it.

Madam Grand Line Quiz answers

Next, in Marineford after the main story, you can find an older Zoner in the city. Here are her Madam Level questions and answers:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Madam Level one Question Answer What is the name of the prison impossible to break into or out of? Impel Down What is the name of the bell in west Marineford? The Ox Bell The Ultimate Military Force of Marines HQ are Aokiji, Kizaru, and who else? Akainu

Swipe to scroll horizontally Madam Level two Question Answer What is the name of the giant gate in both Enies Lobby and Impel Down? Justice The Three Great Powers of the Grand Line are the Four Emperors, Marines HQ, and? Seven Warlords of the Sea What is the name of the warden of Impel Down? Magellan

As with Lady Level, there is no third round of questions this time. Instead, you'll have to find Zoner in Ox Bell Plaza and save her from some prisoners.

Mister Grand Line Quiz answers

After completing the main story in Dressrosa, you'll find an old male version of Zoner in the city. Here are his Mister Level questions and answers:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Mister Level one Question Answer What is the name of the place in Dressrosa where gladiators fight? The Corrida Colosseum What flower blooms in the gardens near the Dressrosa Royal Palace? Sunflower What is the name of the violent fish that lives in the sea near Dressrosa? The fighting fish

Swipe to scroll horizontally Mister Level two Question Answer What are the dwarves who live in Dressrosa called? The Tontattas Who is the man called the strongest gladiator of the Corrida Colosseum? Kyros The current Ultimate Military Force of Marines HQ are Kizaru, Ryokugyu, and? Fujitora

As with the previous quizzes, there is no third level for this one. Instead, you'll have to save young Zoner from some kidnappers. Complete the quest to get the rewards, including a Treasure Chest Key you can use to unlock any of the red, locked chests you've found throughout the game.