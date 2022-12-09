One of Steam's most wishlisted games has a chaotic new trailer, and is coming early next year

Audio player loading…

It's a bit strange to peruse the list of the most-wishlisted games on Steam and see that among Hogwarts Legacy, Starfield, and Hollow Knight: Silksong is a game called Party Animals sitting firm at number five. Yup, more people are waiting to play Party Animals than there are for big ticket games like Ark 2. Incredible.

If you haven't heard of it, Party Animals (opens in new tab) is a cute and chaotic multiplayer beat 'em up, and you can attribute its slot on Steam's wishlist ladder to a couple of weeks in 2020 when it seemed like every single streamer on Twitch was playing the briefly-available demo. The site of charming, fluffy little animals beating the crap out of each other with bricks and sticks was enough to get all those viewers excited for its release, but that release turned out to be quite a long way off.

Originally planned for 2022, Party Animals has now been delayed until early 2023, but at least you can enjoy the new trailer above, which shows off its furry fighters, some of their attractive new outfits, and weapons that includes everything from bottles to boomerangs.

The arenas where these critters do combat include a submarine, the icy wing of an flying airplane, and a subway station where "Keanu Reeves fought a dude in a suit." Also thrown into the mix are miniature black holes, football stadiums, and gaming's favorite weapon, the trebuchet. It may have been a long wait, but Party Animals still looks like a heck of a good time.