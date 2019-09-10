One of Razer's best gaming mice is half price on Newegg

If you're looking for a gaming mouse deal, there's a tempting one via Newegg. One of our previous picks for best gaming mice is now available with a massive price cut, the Razer Deathadder Chroma is currently available at Newegg for $35.99 (49% off). The Deathadder Chroma is one of Razer's legacy, no-frills gaming mice. This mouse comes equipped with five buttons, each remappable through Razer's synapse software, which also provides you with a near limitless supply of lighting options as well.

While the ergonomic design of this mouse is technically designed with only lefties in mind, it still remains a somewhat viable option for southpaws given it's near-symmetrical design. As with all Razer mice, the Deathadder Chroma is built with their durable and responsive mechanical mouse switches which surround an excellent and responsive optical sensor. While it's sensor isn't quite cutting edge, the Deathadder Chroma is capable of registering up to 10,000 DPI, allowing it to remain competitive at even the sweatiest tiers of competition.

While the Deathadder Chroma is a fine instrument at nearly any level of competition, but make sure to check out our picks for best gaming keyboard to further expand your armory of peripherals and bring your A-game.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.