One of our favorite wireless headsets is 40% off for Black Friday

(opens in new tab) Steelseries Arctis 7X | 2.4Ghz wireless audio | Retractable noise-canceling mic | 24-hour battery | $149.99 $89.99 at Steelseries (save $60)

(opens in new tab)We rated the Steelseries Arctis 7X a 90% in our 2020 review, making it an easy recommendation at any price—especially now that it's 40% off. It boasts outstanding audio quality, a great microphone, battery life that lives up to the hype, and supreme comfort—and along with your PC, it's also compatible with Xbox and PlayStation consoles, Nintendo Switch, and Android devices.

If you're thinking about going wireless for your next PC headset, then think about this: The Steelseries Arctis 7X (opens in new tab) 2.4GHz wireless headset is an outstanding piece of no cords audio hardware, and right now, you can pick it up for the outstanding price of just $90 (opens in new tab)—that's 40% off the regular price.

The Arctis 7X is an update to its also-excellent predecessor, the Arctis 7, that adds compatibility with Xbox consoles, something the original was lacking. For those who like to game on the go, it'll also hook up with your Android devices and Nintendo Switch as well. It promises to deliver highly detailed lossless audio through its 2.4GHz wireless connection, with a range of up to 40 feet and 24-hour battery life—rechargeable, of course. The retractable ClearCast bidirectional microphone is "Discord certified (opens in new tab)," which means that the good folks at Discord put it through some tests and then threw it the thumbs-up.

We're curating all the best Black Friday PC gaming deals (opens in new tab) right here.

We put it through some tests ourselves when the 7X debuted in 2020 and found that it absolutely lived up to the hype. It maintains the ski goggle headband and AirWave ear cushions used across the Arctis lineup, making it "one of the most comfortable gaming headsets, period," and the headset drivers provide "these have some of the cleanest game audio on any gaming headset" we've tested.

"The clarity and separation is pin sharp making everything stand out clearly, especially in games," we wrote in our 90% review (opens in new tab). "Positional accuracy is excellent, making it easy to pinpoint where audio cues are coming from, even amid the action. This is great for competitive shooters where there's lots of gunfire.

"The Arctis 7X retains everything that was great about the Arctis 7 and easily replaces it on our list of best wireless headsets. It’s got stellar audio performance, a great microphone, and is supremely comfortable. But it's the sheer versatility that makes it truly shine."

I've been thinking about going wireless myself: I currently have an Arctis 3 Bluetooth, which I very much like, and for 90 bucks, you better believe I'm giving the Arctis 7X a hard look.

For even more bargains this week, keep an eye on our running list of the best Black Friday PC gaming deals (opens in new tab) for 2022.