Old school arena shooter Reflex is now on Early Access

Nothing warms my cold barren heart like a silky smooth, old school arena shooter. Developed by Australian studio Turbo Pixel Studios, Reflex was originally on Kickstarter but the campaign was abruptly cancelled last month. Now, it's popped up on Early Access, which is great news because it means you're able to play it right now.

“The current version is very much a prototype," the studio writes on the Reflex Steam page. "We have a start on solid feeling gameplay, and a proof of concept shown." Currently the game has a playable multiplayer component as well as a map editor, replay editor and three game modes. The game has no firm release schedule, with the studio opting for a release-when-it's-done approach.

Here's the original Kickstarter trailer to whet your appetite. The game is available with a 10 per cent discount until December 2.