Oculus VR on Rift: Motion sickness solution and 4K resolution "not far away"

Like most of the world, I haven't yet had a go on an Oculus Rift, so I have no idea whether it really as good as sliced bread and 3D printers and all the other things that are the best things in the world. As someone who can barely tolerate the 3DS screen, I'm not sure I'll be too compatible with it though - particularly when you factor in motion sickness and the currently fairly low resolution. According to creators Oculus VR, however, both those things are likely to be improved soon. The latest prototype appears to have made great strides with the motion sickness problem, while a 4K resolution on the device is "not far away".

Speaking this week at the Gaming Insiders Summit, and as reported by IGN , head of Oculus VR Brendan Iribe had the following to say.

“There are a lot of challenges, like resolution, it's a big one on the current dev kit. You can't imagine what it's going to look like when it's 4K, and it's not far away. It's not now, but it's coming.” He illustrated this with a few slides showing how the Rift's resolution has been improved over the past six months, from 640x800 to 720p and then eventually 1080p (full HD).

“I've gotten sick every time I've tried [Rift],” Iribe continued, before talking about the advancements made to latency since then. “In the last couple weeks, I've tried a prototype internally where I did not get sick for the first time, and I stayed in there for 45 minutes.”

“We are right at the edge where we can bring you no-motion-sickness content,” Iribe added, noting that they aim to the Rift's VR delay down to only five milliseconds.

Thanks to IGN .