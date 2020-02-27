Nvidia's latest GPU driver gets your PC ready for The Division 2: Warlords of New York

In less than a week, the Warlords of New York expansion will drop for The Division 2, which will tie up loose ends from the first game. Ahead the March 3 launch, Nvidia is pushing out a new 442.50 WHQL driver release for GeForce graphics cards that is optimized for the expansion.

In theory, the latest driver should offer the best performance in the expansion, when running a GeForce GPU. It falls under Nvidia's "Game Ready" banner, as does Apex Legends: Season 4 and ARK: Genesis Part 1 (both already launched) with this driver release.

"Game Ready drivers provide the best possible gaming experience for all major new releases. Prior to a new title launching, our driver team is working up until the last minute to ensure every performance tweak and bug fix is included for the best gameplay on day-1," Nvidia explains.

In addition to some game optimizations, Nvidia's driver team rooted out a handful of bugs with this release. Here's a list of fixed issues:

[Apex Legends]: The game may crash with error DXGI_ERROR_DEVICE_HUNG.

[Mortal Kombat]: The game may randomly crash to the desktop without error.

[Zombie Army: Dead War 4][Vulkan][HDR]:Corrupted flickering occurs when in-game HDR is enabled.

[Battleye][Low-Latency Mode]: Launching Battleye with NVIDIA Low Latency Mode set to Ultra may cause DWM to reset.

[Twitch Studio]: The app shows corruption when Image Sharpening is enabled globally from the Nvidia Control Panel.

Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed crashes when playing in a water level.

[Zombie Army: Dead War 4][Vulkan]: Game may flicker when in-game HDR is enabled.

[Red Dead Redemption 2][Vulkan]: Random crashes occur during gameplay on Pascal and older GPUs.

Nvidia also added three more monitors to the G-Sync Compatible fray, those being AOC's AF271FZ2 and AG271F1G2, and Asus's PG43U. Monitors certified as G-Sync Compatible lack a dedicated G-Sync module, but have passed Nvidia's testing to run G-Sync, with that option being enabled automatically by the GPU driver. There are now more than 80 G-Sync Compatible monitors on the market.

You can grab the 442.50 driver release through GeForce Experience, or grab it direct from Nvidia to install it manually. And as always, be sure to check out our guide on how to update drivers for tips on best practices.