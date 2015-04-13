Nvidia releases Grand Theft Auto V "Game Ready" driver

Grand Theft Auto V is, by my count, roughly six hours away. Are your display drivers ready? If you're an Nvidia owner and haven't updated them since, say, yesterday, you might want to get on it: A new "GeForce Game Ready Driver for Grand Theft Auto V" is now available.

"Just in time for the highly anticipated title Grand Theft Auto V, this new GeForce Game Ready driver ensures you'll have the best possible gaming experience," Nvidia wrote. "With support for GeForce SLI technology and one-click game setting optimizations within GeForce Experience, you'll have the best possible performance and image quality during gameplay."

The new driver supports the following hardware:

GeForce 900 Series:

GeForce GTX TITAN X, GeForce GTX 980, GeForce GTX 970, GeForce GTX 960

GeForce 700 Series:

GeForce GTX TITAN Z, GeForce GTX TITAN Black, GeForce GTX TITAN, GeForce GTX 780 Ti, GeForce GTX 780, GeForce GTX 770, GeForce GTX 760, GeForce GTX 760 Ti (OEM), GeForce GTX 750 Ti, GeForce GTX 750, GeForce GTX 745, GeForce GT 740, GeForce GT 730, GeForce GT 720, GeForce GT 710, GeForce GT 705

GeForce 600 Series:

GeForce GTX 690, GeForce GTX 680, GeForce GTX 670, GeForce GTX 660 Ti, GeForce GTX 660, GeForce GTX 650 Ti BOOST, GeForce GTX 650 Ti, GeForce GTX 650, GeForce GTX 645, GeForce GT 645, GeForce GT 640, GeForce GT 630, GeForce GT 620, GeForce GT 610, GeForce 605

GeForce 500 Series:

GeForce GTX 590, GeForce GTX 580, GeForce GTX 570, GeForce GTX 560 Ti, GeForce GTX 560 SE, GeForce GTX 560, GeForce GTX 555, GeForce GTX 550 Ti, GeForce GT 545, GeForce GT 530, GeForce GT 520, GeForce 510

GeForce 400 Series:

GeForce GTX 480, GeForce GTX 470, GeForce GTX 465, GeForce GTX 460 SE v2, GeForce GTX 460 SE, GeForce GTX 460, GeForce GTS 450, GeForce GT 440, GeForce GT 430, GeForce GT 420

More technical details are available in the release notes. Grand Theft Auto V goes live at 12:00 BST, which translates to 7 pm Eastern, 4 pm Pacific, and other time zones as broken down in this pleasantly precise launch schedule. While you wait, be sure to have a look at the PC-exclusive GTA 5 video editor, and find out why Shaun think it's the game's "killer feature."