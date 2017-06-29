Nvidia releases GPU drivers optimized for LawBreakers open beta

Following a round of closed beta testing, Boss Key Productions is about to kick off an open beta period for LawBreakers that will run from June 30 to July 3. If you own a GeForce GPU, you can prepare for the beta by downloading the latest Game Ready driver package, which is available through GeForce Experience.

The latest 384.76 WHQL driver package is not yet available on Nvidia's website, though it does appear under the "Drivers" tab in Nvidia's GeForce Experience software. In addition to optimizing code for LawBreakers, it also boasts Game Ready status for the Spider-Man: Homecoming Experience, which launches June 30 as well.

Beyond game optimizations, the latest driver release adds a debut option to the Help menu in Nvidia's Control Panel. Users will also find a new SLI profile for FIFA 17.

As with most driver releases, this one contains a list of bug fixes, most of which are minor. They include:

[Nvidia Control Panel][Command & Conquer Tiberium Alliances]: Fixed a typo in the game name on the Stereoscopic 3D Compatibility page.

[3DVision]: CPU bottleneck occurs when 3DVision is enabled.

[GeForce GTX 1080/1070/1060][Prey (2]: Large amount of stuttering occurs throughout gameplay.

[Gamestream][DirectX 12 titles]: DirectX 12 titles fail to capture when streaming.

[Firefall]: The game does not run.

[GeForce GTX 970][SLI][Norton 360]: SLI cannot be enabled unless Norton 360 is disabled or in Safe mode.

[Doom 2016][Vulkan API]: Glitches occur when using the Vulkan API.

[No Man's Sky][SLI]: Texture corruption appears in the game with SLI enabled.

[Windows Store video app]: Video playback is choppy with V-Sync OFF.

LawBreakers will be free to play during the open beta. After that, the new multiplayer arena shooter will launch in final form on August 8 for $30.

For those of you who need it, you can download GeForce Experience here.