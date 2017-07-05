Nvidia issues a hotfix driver to stop Watch Dogs 2 from crashing at startup

It took a few days, but Nvidia has figured out what was causing Watch Dogs 2 to crash after installing its recently released GeForce 384.76 WHQL drivers. There is now a hotfix (GeForce 384.80) available for anyone who does not feel like rolling back to a previous driver release.

Nvidia's GeForce 384.80 hotfix driver is available for both 32-bit and 64-bit builds of Windows 10, Windows 8.1, and Windows 7. The release notes mention the fix for Watch Dogs 2, but not for the other issues that were discovered. One of those issues is that some PCs may boot to a black screen if DuetDisplay display is installed and running on the Windows 10 Creators Update. The other issue is brief graphical corruption can sometimes occur when starting Windows.

The 384.76 drivers introduced "Game Ready" optimizations for the LawBreakers beta and Spider-Man: Homecoming Experience in VR. Nvidia's latest drivers also fixed a handful of issues, including certain glitches observed in Doom when using the Vulkan API.

If you need the hotfix, you can download it here.