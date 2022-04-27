Nvidia GeForce Experience rewards for Genshin Impact are the stingiest yet

Audio player loading…

As a bit of a Genshin Impact fan I'm always stoked to hear about any in-game freebies that are on offer. While some of Genshin Impact's resources are notoriously difficult to attain at higher levels, there are a lot of little web events to help provide them here and there. Things like the daily check in page can really help to put a few more Mora and Primos in your pocket when you need them.

Right now, Nvidia and Genshin Impact have joined forces to offer rewards to those using the Nvidia's GeForce Experience app. Any PC gamers with a somewhat recent Nvidia branded card probably are, or can at least download it and get started for free. Not that I'd necessarily recommend doing it for what's on offer.

The amazing bounty in this complimentary GeForce bundle includes 20,000 Mora, four Mystic Enchantment Ores, and two Hero's Wit. If you don't play Genshin Impact it's impossible to know what this all means, but it truly is a pittance, and there are dozens of ways to earn these particular resources in-game with relatively little effort.

Still, free is free, so I loaded up the GeForce Experience on my PC to try to redeem the rewards. According to the information page on the Nvidia website, you not only need an Nvidia account and GeForce, but also have to opt into their rewards. I couldn't find an option that only lets you opt in for rewards, and instead had to tick one that would also send me notifications about game recommendations, which is less than ideal.

NEW GEFORCE REWARD AVAILABLE NOW!🟢 Sign into GeForce Experience🟢 Access complimentary @GenshinImpact GeForce BundleAvailable on a first come first served basis so make sure your NVIDIA account is primed to receive RewardsLean more👉 https://t.co/K0fo1yT0iV pic.twitter.com/Yzalw14J8oApril 26, 2022 See more

Your next machine (Image credit: Future) Best gaming PC: The top pre-built machines from the pros

Best gaming laptop: Perfect notebooks for mobile gaming

Swapping back to my Nvidia GeForce app and I don't have any rewards yet. Nvidia's site explains there should be a notification I can click on in app but that hasn't popped up, and I've rechecked my settings a few times now. In between logins, very slow loading pages on Nvidia's side, and a few other issues it's taken me about half an hour to attempt to redeem these rewards that I still haven't gotten. I could probably earn them in about three minutes in-game.

It's wild that a partnership between two huge companies essentially seems to be acting as a promotion of Nvidia's software and mailing lists while offering so little. Especially given how tricky it seems to even activate. Nvidia even states the number of bundles on offer is finite and may run out. Unless you're really dying for that Mora, this one doesn't even seem worth trying for.

Hopefully something a little better will be available by the time the next banner runs around. For those who are pulling for the current new Cryo DPS Ayaka, as always I wish you luck, but I don't think this particular set of rewards will help much. If help is what you're after, we do have a list of her best builds to really kit you out.