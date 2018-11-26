The best Nvidia Cyber Monday deals 2018

As the maker of some of the best graphics cards on the market, the stakes are high for Nvidia this Cyber Monday shopping season. Not only did we anticipate Team Green to discount its last-generation Pascal GPUs, but now that the RTX 2080 and 2080 Ti cards have been out for a few months now, it isn’t too far fetched to expect those to go on sale as well.
But to say Nvidia surprised us with its official master list of savings this month would be an understatement. In addition to the obvious graphics card rollbacks, we’re seeing deals on full-fledged desktops and laptops in addition to G-Sync monitors. So while you won’t see an RTX 2080 Ti for much lower than MSRP this early, there are some steep price drops worth writing home about, such as Gigabyte’s overclocked GeForce RTX 2080 for $150 off, making it even cheaper than Nvidia’s own Founders Edition card.
A bunch of Nvidia's deals are now live, including a 2070 for $95 off. No matter when and what you’re interested in upgrading, you can be sure to find something that catches your eye right here on this page. Whether you’re ready for real-time ray tracing or just a slimmed down Max-Q laptop, we’ve rounded up the most compelling bargains Nvidia has to offer. Deals aren’t forever, though, so take advantage while you still can.
Nvidia Cyber Monday 2018 deals
EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 SC GAMING | 8GB | $299 (save $200)
Punchy price for a full sized 1070. Still a great 1440p card despite the arrival of Nvidia's new RTX 2000 Series. Buy at Amazon.
NVIDIA SHIELD TV with Remote I £130 (£50 off)
4K Streaming, and gaming on the fly in your living room. Far better than a Steam Link that's for sure. Buy it on Amazon
EVGA GeForce RTX 2070 XC Gaming |$529.99 ($50 off)
This card was cheaper over the weekend, but it's still $50 off the latest midrange GPU, get on it. Buy it on Amazon
MSI GeForce GTX 1060 ARMOR OCV1 | $258 ($30 off)
The snazzy black and white finish will make you feel like Venom or something. Just don't get in the lobster tank. Buy at Newegg
MSI GeForce RTX 2080 DUKE | $769 ($20 off)
MSI's RTX 2080 DUKE card has loads of performance and RGB lighting. Buy at Newegg
PNY GeForce GTX 1060 XLR8 OC| $239 ($159 off)
XLR8 your gaming rig with a VR-ready graphics card that apparently comes with a free copy of Monster Hunter: World. Buy at Newegg
GIGABYTE GeForce GTX 1060 | $239 ($20 off)
The manufacturer claims that the 90mm fan design of this graphics card is 23 percent better than that of a normal GPU. Buy at Newegg
CyberPower PC GMA2088W | Ryzen 7 2700 | GTX 1060 | $729 ($170 off)
You don't have to spend a fortune to wield a decent pre-built gaming PC. This deal is proof. Buy at Walmart
Acer Predator X34 | $849 ($250 off)
When 16:9 just isn't cutting it anymore, it's time to make the move to an ultrawide display. Luckily Acer as one on sale. Buy at Newegg
Razer Blade Pro | $3,899 ($500 off)
It's under an inch thick and has a GTX 1080 inside of it. Honestly, what's not to love? Buy at Newegg
EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Ultra | $523 ($104 off)
The GTX 1070 Ti is a middle of the road option for those undecided between the GTX 1070 and the 1080. Buy at Newegg
EVGA GeForce GTX 1060 SC | $209 ($100 off)
At one time, this was the card to get for 1080p gaming, and for the most part it still holds up. Buy at Newegg
EVGA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti SC | $139 ($80 off)
Cooled by a single fan, EVGA's GTX 1050 Ti is compact enough to fit inside a mini-ITX or micro ATX case. Buy at Newegg
EVGA GeForce GTX 1050 SC | $99 ($70 off)
It won't crank out the highest frame rates in every game, but for this price does it really need to? Buy at Newegg
MSI GV62 8RD-200 GTX 1050 Ti | $799 ($100 off)
Should you be able to live with the ugly red and black finish, the built-on SteelSeries keyboard almost makes up for it. Buy at Amazon
ASUS TUF Gaming FX504 GTX 1050 Ti | $699 ($100 off)
Tall, dark and plastic, this budget gaming laptop is surprisingly thin and light, but the real draw is the free copy of Black Ops 4 that comes with it. Buy at Amazon
Alienware Aurora RTX 2080 | $1799 ($450 off)
This right here is why Alienware's bad reputation is largely unjustified. Perfectly reasonable price for an RTX 2080 pre-built rig. Buy at Amazon
CyberPower PC Gamer Xtreme GTX 1060 | $749 ($99 off)
One of the most convenient paths to VR gaming, this CyberPower PC almost stole our hearts, sure, but it almost stole our name too. Buy at Amazon
EVGA GeForce RTX 2070 XC | $529 ($50 off)
Still fresh in the spotlight, the RTX 2070 is the cheapest way to experience DLSS and real-time ray tracing. Buy at Newegg
PNY GeForce GTX 1050 | $125
If 2GB of VRAM sounds like enough, PNY's more affordable Pascal card is now extremely affordable. Buy at Newegg
UK Cyber Monday sales
MSI GeForce GTX 1070 ARMOR | 8GB | £329 (save £163)
Great price for a twin-fan overclocked 1070. Not a huge clock boost over the reference card, but who knows how much extra headroom it might have... Buy at Ebuyer.
Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2070 8GB Graphics Card | £469.98 (save £17)
After the newest mid-range Nvidia graphics card? This'll do the trick, and to offset the price, you get a copy of Battlefield 5 too. Buy it from Ebuyer
Geforce RTX 2080 8GB | £790 (£150 off)
The cutting edge of graphics card technology is still pricey, but this ebuyer discount sweetens the pill. Buy at ebuyer.
Gigabyte Nvidia GTX 1060 ITX | 3GB | £189 (Save £40)
Yes, it's the 3GB version, but for 1080p gaming in a small form factor PC, this will be a very sweet little card. Buy at Amazon.
Expired deals
Geforce GTX 1060 6GB | £199 (£85 off)
We gave it a massive 95 at review. It's simply a brilliant 1080p card at the price. Warning: could go quick.
Buy at ebuyer.
ZOTAC GeForce GTX 1080 Mini | $439 ($60 off)
Test the waters of 4K gaming without taking up too much room in your chassis. Buy at Newegg
CyberPower PC GMA1394A RTX 2070 | $1,299 ($170 off)
Maybe you'd rather have a Ryzen processor since that's what CyberPower PC has on offer. Your choice. Buy at Amazon
EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 Ti | $349 ($180 off)
The GTX 1070 Ti from EVGA features the option for blower-style cooling similar to Nvidia's Founders Edition card. Buy at Newegg
iBUYPOWER Trace 9220 RTX 2070 | $1,549 ($250 off)
Do you prefer your gaming desktop to be already built rather than building it yourself? Then here you go. Buy at Amazon
Razer Blade Stealth | $1,499 ($200 off)
It may not look like much, but tether it to an external graphics card and this little machine can werk. Buy at Newegg
Razer Blade 15 | $2,599 ($200 off)
Dubbed the "world's smallest 15.6-inch gaming laptop," the Razer Blade is thin and light without compromise. Buy at Amazon
Gigabyte Aero 15X | i7-8750H | GTX 1070 | $1,749 ($550 off)
One of our favorite laptops at PC Gamer, the Gigabyte Aero 15X v8 is thin, light and powerful with a long battery life to boot. Buy at Amazon
ZOTAC GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Mini | $349 ($190 off)
Soup up your tiny rig with a graphics card fit for a New York apartment. Buy at Newegg
Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2080 Gaming OC | $749 ($150 off)
4K gaming plus realistic lighting and reflections make for a winning combination. Buy at Newegg
No longer available for purchase, these deals are now expired. Don't worry, though: they could return at a later date. Here we've listed them for reference, so that you're aware of what you might have missed out on.
Acer Predator XB271HU G-Sync Monitor | $549 ($150 off)
G-Sync, built-in speakers and a WQHD resolution make this 27-inch monitor worth your buck. Buy at Newegg
