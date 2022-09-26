Nvidia 40-series GPUs will be compatible with current PSUs, Corsair confirms

Audio player loading…

As we eagerly await the launch of a new generation of Nvidia GPUs next month, there's been growing concern among potential Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 (opens in new tab) customers that their non-ATX 3.0 and PCIe 5.0 PSUs may not be compatible with the powerful new graphics card. Thankfully, Corsair's provided some clarity on that front.

In an email from Corsair, the company said it "can confirm that all of Corsair’s current power supply lineup is compatible with these cards, and the included PCIe 8-pin power to 12VHPWR adapter that NVIDIA is shipping with them." Corsair also offers an official 12VHPWR 600W cable with sense-wires configured to 600W.

A report over at Hardware Busters (opens in new tab) also confirms that the new massive GPU should be compatible with existing PSUs, too. It clears up a lot of concerns folks had with the new GPU line-up, fearing that only ATX 3.0 and PCIe 5.0 ready PSUs would be the only ones capable of powering these cards.

The monstrous GPU comes equipped with 16,384 CUDA cores, and 24GB of GDDR6X, with includes adapter cables for its single 12+4 pin PCIe connector that will work with existing PSUs.

The RTX 4090 only needs 450W (much like the RTX 3090 Ti (opens in new tab)) but can draw up to 600W for overclocking, which is good news for anyone who wants to hold on to their power supply a bit longer. It's too early to see the performance and efficiency differences on current PSUs vs. the newer ones, mind. We'll know more once the graphic cards make it into our testing rigs.

Corsair is the first to come out to officially confirm that its current PSUs will work with RTX 4000 cards; we expect other component manufacturers to follow suit. Expect to see the GeForce RTX 4090 for sale on October 12 for $1,599.