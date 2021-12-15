How to complete the Rite of Dawning quest in Destiny 2

The Destiny 2 Rite of Dawning quest is one of a few things you can do now the festive season has returned to The Tower. Our Guardian hub has once again got a holiday makeover, and as ever, we have sweet treats to bake for our favourite NPCs. For example, when it comes to the Rite of Dawning, you're making Dark Chocolate Motes. Make sure they're nice and light.

But not everything you can be getting on with is Christmas-themed. There are a couple of new exotics added to the game as part of the Bungie 30th anniversary celebrations, Destiny 2's Gjallarhorn and the Forerunner, inspired by Halo CE's Magnum.

If you've done all that and you're ready to get (Christmas) cracking, below you'll find out how to complete the Rite of Dawning quest. There's nothing too difficult here, but the main things you might need help with are finding the datapad and baking, if you don't know how to get Null Taste in Destiny 2. Either way, here's how to beat the quest and get the From the Ashes emblem.

Destiny 2 Rite of Dawning quest: How to find the Red Legion datapad

Start the mission by speaking to Eva Levante in The Tower, and then Zavala. That'll give you your first quest step, which is to find the Red Legion datapad in Firebase Hades in the EDZ. Spawn at the closest spot, Winding Cove, and you won't need to get too close to the area before an objective marker appears. Once you head up the ramp in the southwestern corner of Firebase Hades, the 'Festive Intel' is just to the left of some munitions. Check the video above if you're stuck.

Next, you need to collect a Ceremonial Cup from the Pathfinder's Crash lost sector, and defeat Cabal to gather Ritual Schematics. The lost sector is right near where you picked up the datapad—its name is on your map. Once you've finished it and snagged the cup, you'll probably need to finish off a few more Cabal in and around the sector to get the 25 Ritual Schematics needed. Once done, open the final chest in the Arms Dealer strike for the Ceremonial Vestments—start that from the map screen, just north of where you found the datapad.

Destiny 2 Null Taste: How to make Dark Chocolate Motes

Now you need to prepare some Dark Chocolate Motes for The Drifter in The Tower Annex. This is one of the Destiny 2 The Dawning 2021 recipes, and for it you'll need Null Taste, Taken Butter, and Essence of Dawning, so here's how to get all that:

Null Taste: Kill enemies with Void weapons or abilities

Kill enemies with Void weapons or abilities Taken Butter: Kill Taken enemies

Kill Taken enemies Essence of Dawning: Complete any activity

Once you've given The Drifter his treats, talk to him again to take the bottle of Torobatlian Red, and give that to Zavala. Then complete the Proving Grounds strike on Nessus, return to Zavala, and then speak to Eva to finish the quest.