All the recipes and ingredients in Destiny 2's The Dawning 2021

Now that the holiday season has returned, you've got some Destiny 2 The Dawning 2021 recipes to make. If you've joined in on the festivities before you'll have a good idea of what to expect: Once again everyone's favourite space grandma, Eva Levante, returns to a festively-redesigned Tower to receive your gastronomic goodies.

While Christmas in Destiny 2 isn't all that different this year, there are plenty of new activities to try and loot to claim. As part of Bungie's 30th anniversary celebrations, the Destiny 2 Gjallarhorn is finally in our hands again, along with a nostalgic surprise, the Halo CE-inspired Forerunner exotic. Then there's the new Grasp of Avarice dungeon, which offers the chance of an Eyasluna drop.

But as I said, only first-timers will need much of a primer on how The Dawning works, since there are only a couple of new recipes and one new ingredient from last time. Anyway, since you probably don't remember all of these same Destiny 2 The Dawning recipes from 12 whole months ago, here's a refresher.

When does Destiny 2 The Dawning 2021 start and end?

The Destiny 2 The Dawning 2021 start date is December 14, 2021. The Tower will enjoy its festive makeover as part of the weekly reset on the same day.

You've got until January 4, 2021 to get all your baking done: The Dawning will end at that day's reset.

How The Dawning works

Just like last year, you're able to combine certain intriguingly-named ingredients to create otherworldly sweeties with the returning Eva Levante, and her Holiday Oven.

You can find out how to get all the ingredients you need below. Most are from killing certain enemies or doing so in a certain way. Some are pretty obvious—Vex Milk from Vex kills, for example—but others less so. Or the clues are some fairly laboured puns, but I'm willing to give them a pass. Perhaps I'm starting to get into the festive spirit.

These ingredients can then be placed in the oven to produce cookies that can be provided to specific vendors in exchange for various gifts.

Ingredients

(Image credit: Bungie)

Destiny 2 The Dawning 2021 ingredients

Below you'll find all the ingredients with whcih you'll be baking your Dawning recipes this year:

Ingredient How to get it Balanced Flavors Scout Rifles, Sniper Rifles or Bows kills Vex Milk Vex kills Bullet Spray SMG, Auto Rifles or LMG kills Taken Butter Taken kills Cabal Oil Cabal kills Superb Texture Super kills Chitin Powder Hive kills Sharp Flavor Sword kills Dark Ether Cane Scorn kills Pinch of Light Collect Orbs of Power Delicious Explosion Grenades, Rocket Launcher, or Grenade Launcher kills Personal Touch Melee kills Electric Favor Ark kills Perfect Taste Precision kills Ether Cane Fallen kills Finishing Touch Finisher kills Flash of Inspiration Generate orbs of power Impossible Heat Solar kills Multifaceted Flavors Multikills Null Taste Void kills Dark Frosting Stasis kills

Recipes

(Image credit: Bungie)

Destiny 2 The Dawning 2021 recipes

And here are all the recipes. The only new ingredient appears to be 'Dark Frosting' so presumably that will be a part of the new recipes. I'll confirm in due course: