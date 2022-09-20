Now the FBI is looking into the GTA hack, too

Audio player loading…

It looks like the hacker behind last weekend's historic leak of GTA 6 info (opens in new tab) has racked up quite the wanted level. They're now the target of an FBI investigation, according to a press statement put out by Uber (opens in new tab).

Uber, which also fell victim to an enormous hack last week (opens in new tab), wrote in a statement that there are "reports over the weekend that this same actor" who was responsible for the attack on Uber also "breached videogame maker Rockstar Games". "Reports" is a bit of an understatement: the GTA leaker claimed responsibility (opens in new tab) for the Uber hack as well.

Uber goes on to say that it is "in close coordination with the FBI and US Department of Justice on this matter and will continue to support their efforts".

In other words: because of its proximity to the Uber hack, the GTA 6 leak and its perpetrator are now under active investigation by the United States' primary federal law enforcement agency.

Uber says it believes the hacker (or hackers) is "affiliated with a hacking group called Lapsus$" which has also breached Microsoft (opens in new tab), Cisco, Samsung, Nvidia and Okta. Lapsus$, according to Uber, tends to use the same techniques over and over when it performs its hacks. That makes sense: in both the Uber and Rockstar hacks, the attacker gained access to company data via the company Slack channel (opens in new tab).

Earlier this year, a 16-year-old from Oxford in the UK was accused of being one of the leaders of the Lapsus$ group, and of amassing a personal fortune of around $14 million (about £10.6 million) from his illicit activities. The youth, who went by the name 'White' and 'Breachbase' online, was eventually doxxed by rival hackers and arrested (opens in new tab) before being released under investigation.

When contacted by Yung Labs engineer Sam Curry, a person (fairly convincingly) claiming to be the hacker behind the Uber attack—and therefore possibly the GTA leaks too—claimed to be just 18 years old. Uber says it's working with "leading digital forensics firms" to track down its attacker, and with the FBI involved too it feels like the attacker is in way over their head.

PCG has reached out to Rockstar for comment and will update if we hear back.