Not one but two Acer Predator Helios 16 gaming laptop deals to make the sun shine again this Cyber Monday

Acer Predator Helios 16 | GeForce RTX 4070 | Core i7 13700HX | 16-inch | 1600p | 240Hz IPS | 16GB DDR5-5600 | 1TB SSD | $1,899.99 $1,299.99 at B&H Photo (save $600)

We're big fans of the latest Acer Predator laptop (read our review of the RTX 4080 version) and this RTX 4070 machine has got a lot about it, too. The Core i7 13700HX CPU is ostensibly an eight-core chip with E-core benefits. That means you get 16 full power processing threads, and a further eight cores to take it up to a total of 24 threads. For a $1,300 laptop that's pretty tasty. It's also sporting some speedy DDR5 memory, a full 1TB SSD and a 500nit IPS display with a 2560 x 1600 native resolution. Sadly, it's not the Mini-LED version in the top Helios 16 models, but it's still a bright, colorful screen. Price check: Amazon $1,499.99 | Newegg $1,499.99

Acer Predator Helios 16 | GeForce RTX 4080 | Core i9 13900HX | 16-inch | 1600p | 240Hz IPS | 32GB DDR5-5600 | 1TB SSD | $2,499.99 $1,799.99 at B&H Photo (save $700)

The Core i9 version of the Acer Predator Helios 16 sports a fatter RTX 4080 GPU than the i7 version's 4070, and comes with more RAM and more processing cores. It's fitted with the same Mini-LED 1600p screen and 1TB SSD as the i7 model, but squeezes even more performance out of the 16in laptop form factor. Price check: Amazon $2,399.99 | Newegg $2,399.99

This Acer Predator Helios 16 Cyber Monday deal from BH Photo caught our attention because, not only do you get a good saving on a laptop we really like, but there are two of them. This dichotomy of deals means you can save big on both the i9 and i7 versions of the laptop - both 13th-gen Intel chips - which come with GeForce RTX 4080 and 4070 GPUs respectively, plus 32 and 16GB of RAM.

There's $700 off the 24-core i9 version of the laptop, and $600 off the 16-core i7 equipped machine. This surely makes it one of the best gaming laptop deals around this Cyber Monday, but it's worth noting the 165W limit on the GPU, which is not as high as the 175W equivalent on the MSI Vector GP68HX - a 200MHz difference.

The Acer Predator Helios 16 comes with a Mini LED screen with 1,000 lighting zones behind it, meaning it lives up to its Helios name - that's the ancient Greek personification of the Sun, Hellenism fans - with rich colors and a very respectable level of brightness. That it's a 2560 x 1600, 240Hz design also helps matters. The i9 version can boost as high as 5.4GHz, and the DDR5-5600 RAM will keep things responsive and framerates up, and the internal SSD is generous too, offering 1TB of storage.

Both these laptops make great choices for a solid high-end gaming machine, so really it's up to you as to what level of hardware you're looking for and how much you want to spend. Regardless, the sun is shining, and these laptop deals look rather bright indeed.