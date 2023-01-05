Noctua delays new 140mm fans by nearly a year due to 'strict quality standards'

By Jacob Ridley
published

I hope you weren't waiting on these fans to finish your PC build.

Image of Noctua NF-A12x25 fans zoomed in close.
(Image credit: Noctua)
Audio player loading…

Noctua had expected to release its next-gen 140mm fans by the end of 2022, however, that's come and gone. Today, the PC cooling company famed for its brown colour palette has said we'll have to wait quite a bit longer for these next-gen units. Almost a year, in fact.

See more

In a statement, the company noted that it had run into an "unexpected production level issue" that it had to investigate. It says due to this, it needs to rerun the accelerated lifetime tests that it usually would to make sure its products, which are known for being very high quality, remain as such. These tests can take several months.

With all that factored in, Noctua expects its next-gen 140mm fans to launch sometime in Q4, 2023.

What this means is that the products relying on this next-gen fan for their own upgraded versions, namely the new NH-D15 air cooler, will also be delayed as a result. You can scope out the updated roadmap over on Noctua's website (opens in new tab).

The NH D15 is one of my personal favourite air coolers in its existing design, though it is a shame to see that pushed back. That said, I'd much rather a company was upfront and honest about this stuff as Noctua has been here, and ultimately it has that good reputation for a reason—the same reason why we ranked the Noctua NF-S12B redux-1200 fans as the all-round best PC fans (opens in new tab)—Noctua's stuff lasts a lifetime.

Ultimately you do have plenty of other options in the fan world. There are some great current-gen 140mm fans (opens in new tab) from Noctua, but also recent additions from Be Quiet! (opens in new tab) and firm favourites from Corsair (opens in new tab)

Image (opens in new tab)


Best chair for gaming (opens in new tab): the top gaming chairs around
Best gaming desk (opens in new tab): the ultimate PC podiums
Best PC controller (opens in new tab): sit back, relax, and get your game on

Jacob Ridley
Jacob Ridley
Senior Hardware Editor

Jacob earned his first byline writing for his own tech blog from his hometown in Wales in 2017. From there, he graduated to professionally breaking things as hardware writer at PCGamesN, where he would later win command of the kit cupboard as hardware editor. Nowadays, as senior hardware editor at PC Gamer, he spends his days reporting on the latest developments in the technology and gaming industry. When he's not writing about GPUs and CPUs, however, you'll find him trying to get as far away from the modern world as possible by wild camping.

See comments