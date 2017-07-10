No Man's Sky ARG points to incoming August update

Last month, Hello Games kicked off its Waking Titan ARG whereby mysterious cassette tapes were distributed to Reddit mods. This megathread documents the initiative's subsequent progress, however the latest breakthrough points to an August patch—update 1.3.

A PDF file marks the latest discovery which talks of "180 Access IDs" and "new experiences in version 1.3 of a familiar universe". The 180 IDs reference is most likely tied to the free copies Hello Games has steadily distributed throughout the ARG, while its almost certain version 1.3 of a familiar universe reflects an update of the same number.

The PDF reads as follows:

"We want to extend our gratitude to everyone who has contributed to the Mercury Subroutine so far. We hope you have enjoyed the successful distribution of 180 Access IDs, and we hope you will also appreciate the other interesting artifacts we have in store for you going forward.

"We intend to keep the process alive until the completion of Project Waking Titan in August. It is important to mention that we are very excited by the coming Phases 2 and 3. Input from the Mercury Subroutine will pave the way toward new experiences in version 1.3 of a familiar universe. We look forward to the successful conclusion of this ground-breaking experiment.

"Regards. S.M."

No Man's Sky's patch 1.22 brought "exocraft" buggies to every planet in the galaxy, but it remains unclear what's in store for update 1.3. Watch this space.

Thanks, VG24/7.