Night in the Woods teases sprawling explorable city and knife fight mini-games

Successfully crowdfunded in late 2013, Night in the Woods wowed with its cutesy two dimensional art style, whimsical characters and oddly disenfranchised protagonist. First due in January of last year, it's taken a little longer to arrive than planned, but it's now got its sights on a January 10, 2017 launch.

The latest short teases some of what you and front feline Mae will be getting up to as she explores her hometown, converses with pals and lets off steam by taking a baseball bat to a rooftop neon sign, engaging in knife fight mini games, and a performing a rhythm sequence which looks distinctly Guitar Hero/Parappa the Rapper-esque.

Admittedly I've been sold on this since day one, but here's the new trailer incase you need some convincing.

"College dropout Mae Borowski returns home to the crumbling former mining town of Possum Springs seeking to resume her aimless former life and reconnect with the friends she left behind," reads the blurb on the game's Steam page. "But things aren’t the same. Home seems different now and her friends have grown and changed. Leaves are falling and the wind is growing colder. Strange things are happening as the light fades… And there’s something in the woods."

If you need even more convincing, developer Infinite Fall launched the free standalone "supplemental game" Lost Constellation in 2014 which, although not a preview, takes place in the same world of Night in the Woods—which you can grab here. Night in the Woods itself is due January 10.