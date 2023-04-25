Nier: Automata has sold 7.5 million copies and there's still no sign of a sequel

2017's Nier: Automata is an amazing videogame (opens in new tab), one of those whose legend has slowly grown over the years as more players discover its labyrinthine, looping structure and the many bizarre and tragic elements that make up this singular universe. Six years on from release, the official Twitter account has shared the welcome news that the game, often described as a cult classic or similar, has sold a remarkable 7.5 million copies.

"It seems that 7.5 million copies have been sold," wrote series creator Yoko Taro (opens in new tab) (via machine translation). "It's so awesome that it makes me dizzy. I can't exceed this number for the rest of my life… I can only thank everyone who supported me...!"

Next to Taro's usual pronouncements, that comes across as quite sweet.

You'll be delighted to hear more than 7.5 million copies of NieR:Automata have been sold or shipped to date.Thank you for your love and support! pic.twitter.com/4KztzBi8laApril 23, 2023 See more

So… sequel when? Or a new Nier game? Fans have been desperate to know for years, while Taro jokes that he'd do "anything for money" and the next Nier game could come out tomorrow or in 35 years (opens in new tab). There was a mobile game in 2021 (opens in new tab) alongside a remastered version of the original Nier, but no new Nier game for PC or consoles has been announced by Square Enix even though the series does remain active: an anime based on Automata premiered in Japan earlier this year (opens in new tab).

As for his current projects, Taro says he's taking a less hands-on role than he once did, reasoning that the games will turn out better if "this elderly man was only vaguely, loosely associated with them." Such self-deprecation is typical of Taro, who loves to joke around and tease Nier fans.

Nier: Automata continues to enjoy quite the afterlife. Fans discovered a secret that had lay hidden in the game for five years (opens in new tab), a find that only deepened the appetite for what else it may contain, which is probably what inspired some hoaxers to invent a new mystery that quickly got out of hand (opens in new tab).