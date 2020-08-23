Next Fall Guys patch has a bunch of requested changes

Okay: Imagine your top 10 favorite Fall Guys crashes. Now imagine that half of them are gone. Why did I have you do that? I don't know.

The Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout development team has dropped a preview of what's coming in the next patch, which will "hopefully" release "in the next week." The biggest fix is probably going to be changes that should address the top 5 most frequent crashes for the game, which I know still frustrate some people.

We've got a patch that's almost ready to go - will hopefully drop it in the next week!I'm really excited about this one as it's got lots of the things you've been asking us for!Shout yourself out in the replies if you spot something you requested!😙👌 pic.twitter.com/dFF84JvC0IAugust 23, 2020

Here are the notes for the upcoming "Spicy Hot Fix." (I've excluded the PS4 notes because this is PC Gamer, duh.)

Tweaked round selection algorithm to select a Team game only if the team sizes can be equal

Party members are now sorted first in Spectator mode

Slime Climb: players can no longer grab some of the moving obstacles

Jump Showdown: changed geometry to prevent a gameplay exploit

Jump Showdown: fixed camera auto-panning

Improved in-game Store purchase dialog to avoid accidental selections

Addressed the top 5 most frequent crashes

Visual fixes to some of the outfits

Added option to change the jump button binding for Japan

Trophy/Achievement names and descriptions are now correctly displayed in all supported languages

Additionally, the notes joke that the yellow team will no longer suffer a speed penalty, which we all know isn't true! Yellow always loses because they sort the bad people into Yellow on purpose.

If you missed the patch from a few days ago, here's that. You should also check out the new Portal-themed skins and get hyped for the Fall Guys season 2 reveal. If you haven't read it yet, we've also got the origin story for Fall Guys. It could have been named "Stumble Chums."

STUMBLE CHUMS.