Popular

Next Fall Guys patch has a bunch of requested changes

By

And a fix to the top five crashes.

(Image credit: Devolver Digital)

Okay: Imagine your top 10 favorite Fall Guys crashes. Now imagine that half of them are gone. Why did I have you do that? I don't know.

The Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout development team has dropped a preview of what's coming in the next patch, which will "hopefully" release "in the next week." The biggest fix is probably going to be changes that should address the top 5 most frequent crashes for the game, which I know still frustrate some people. 

Here are the notes for the upcoming "Spicy Hot Fix." (I've excluded the PS4 notes because this is PC Gamer, duh.)

  • Tweaked round selection algorithm to select a Team game only if the team sizes can be equal
  • Party members are now sorted first in Spectator mode
  • Slime Climb: players can no longer grab some of the moving obstacles
  • Jump Showdown: changed geometry to prevent a gameplay exploit
  • Jump Showdown: fixed camera auto-panning
  • Improved in-game Store purchase dialog to avoid accidental selections
  • Addressed the top 5 most frequent crashes
  • Visual fixes to some of the outfits
  • Added option to change the jump button binding for Japan
  • Trophy/Achievement names and descriptions are now correctly displayed in all supported languages

Additionally, the notes joke that the yellow team will no longer suffer a speed penalty, which we all know isn't true! Yellow always loses because they sort the bad people into Yellow on purpose.

If you missed the patch from a few days ago, here's that. You should also check out the new Portal-themed skins and get hyped for the Fall Guys season 2 reveal. If you haven't read it yet, we've also got the origin story for Fall Guys. It could have been named "Stumble Chums."

STUMBLE CHUMS.

Jonathan Bolding

Jon Bolding is a games writer and critic with an extensive background in strategy games. When he's not on his PC, he can be found playing every tabletop game under the sun.
See comments