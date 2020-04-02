New Witchbrook screens showcase a dramatic new look

It's been a long time since we last heard anything about Witchbrook, the mysterious magic school RPG in the works at Chucklefish—all the way back to January 2019, I think, when we expressed hope that it would be out sometime that year. Obviously, that didn't happen.

Today we got a look at a possible reason why, as Chucklefish dropped a trio of new screens showcasing a dramatically overhauled visual style. Here's one of the older screens, from our 2017 interview with the studio:

(Image credit: Chucklefish)

And this is what it looks like now:

(Image credit: Chucklefish)

(Image credit: Chucklefish)

(Image credit: Chucklefish)

Quite a change, right? The old visual style wasn't ugly by any stretch, but the new screens reveal an isometric perspective that looks far more detailed and intimate. Screenshots can only tell you so much—the term "bullshot" exists for a reason—and the Witchbrook website doesn't have much more to say about it. But these look good.

Witchbrook, if you haven't run into it yet, is a pixel-art RPG and life simulator about a magic school and the town that surrounds it. As a witch-in-training, you'll build relationships with your fellow students and the townsfolk, go to class to develop your spellcasting talents, go fishing, grow crops, harvest mushrooms, go to the prom, unravel the mysteries of the school, and more. A release date still hasn't been set, but Chucklefish says that it's still "quite a while off yet."