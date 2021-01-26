New Skyblivion video shows progress with landscapes, caves, and working quests

There are over 200 quests in The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion. And the Skyblivion modding team, who are recreating Oblivion in Skyrim's engine, have finally begun adding these quests to their internal build.

That's exciting news! Skyblivion is one of the ambitious mods we're looking forward to, and hearing that quests are being incorporated feels like a major milestone for the massive project.

In the engrossing 20 minute video above, the modding team highlights some of the recent progress they've made with their Herculean task of bringing Oblivion to life in an upgraded game engine. In addition to showing off some glorious landscapes, impressive interior work and new cavern design, lots of 3D objects, and a nice-looking new UI, you can see an actual quest in action.

The quest shown is called Revenge Served Cold, a minor sidequest from Oblivion in which the player meets a farmer named Corrick Northwode living in Harm's Folly. Corrick's wife was killed by goblins, who also absconded with his wife's amulet. Corrick, a fan of escalation, wants the entire tribe wiped out and the amulet returned. Brutal, yes, but "revenge" is right there in the title.

It's a pretty basic quest—start at point A, kill everything at point B, return to point A, but it's still a big deal for the mod. The video says the modders' quest importing tool has been refined to the point where quests can be added to the current Skyblivion

There's lots more to see in the video, and maybe I'm just a dork but one thing that's got me more excited than anything else are these gorgeous 3D loading screens:

That is lovely. And the mod is looking amazing so far! There's still no word on when we might get our eager hands on Skyblivion, but seeing progress like this makes me hope the wait isn't too much longer. You can learn more at Skyblivion's official site.