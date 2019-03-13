Popular

New Overwatch hero Baptiste comes off the PTR next week

By

The former Talon combat medic is just about ready for the big show.

In February Blizzard unveiled the new Overwatch hero Baptiste, a combat medic with a tormented past who decided to renounce the villainous Talon to make a positive difference in the world. He's been playable on the PTR since then, and today Blizzard announced that he'll move up to the big leagues on March 19. 

We got a look at Baptiste's multitude of skins (including a pirate-themed outfit, yo-ho-ho) last week, and you can learn about his abilities here. If you're more interested in the character's background—why he joined Talon, his relationship with Sombra, how to properly pronounce his name, and his favorite food—this Q&A thread on the Blizzard forums (which also has some tips on gameplay) can help.   

Andy Chalk

Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
