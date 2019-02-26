Baptiste abilities: Here's everything Overwatch's new combat medic can do

Yesterday, Blizzard officially unveiled Baptiste, the 30th hero to join the cast of Overwatch. As of today, Baptiste is playable on the Overwatch PTR. Here's all of his abilities:

Primary fire: Biotic Launcher

Baptiste’s three-round-burst Medic SMG rewards accuracy and recoil control with significant damage output.

Baptiste's primary weapon fires a three-round burst that deals 25 damage per shot. It has 45 ammo.

Secondary fire: Biotic Launcher

Baptiste’s Medic SMG doubles as a healing device, lobbing projectiles that heal allies near the point of impact.

Right clicking with Baptiste launches a biotic grenade that heals allies in a small area near the impact. It heals approximately 65 health per shot, and has 10 ammo. This ammo is a separate counter from his primary fire, and a single reload refreshes the ammo on both counters.

Ability 1: Regenerative Burst

Baptiste activates an intense regenerative burst that heals himself and nearby allies over time.

Regenerative burst heals 150 damage over approximately six seconds. The healing effect is applied to nearby allies, but is not an aura, so it persists if Baptiste moves away, but also isn't applied to new allies if he moves closer to them after activating it. It has a 15 second cooldown.

Ability 2: Immortality Field

Baptiste uses a device to create a field that prevents allies from dying. The generator can be destroyed.

Immortality Field launches an object that projects an aura around it with a radius of approximately eight meters. The field prevents the health of any allies within it from dropping below 40. (It raises their health to 40 if it is below that when they enter the field.) The projector lasts eight seconds before expiring, and can be destroyed. The ability has a 20 second cooldown.

Ultimate: Amplification Matrix

Baptiste creates a matrix that doubles the damage and healing effects of friendly projectiles that pass through it.

Amplification Matrix is roughly the same size as Mei's Ice Wall, and is placed in the same manner. It lasts approximately eight seconds.

Passive: Exo Boots

By first crouching, Baptiste can jump higher.

When Baptiste crouches, he charges a jump meter that allows him to jump higher. If he doesn't jump immediately, the meter stays charged for approximately two seconds before expiring. There is no cooldown.