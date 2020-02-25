New Minecraft Dungeons video is all about the blocky environments

Minecraft Dungeons is a dungeon crawler, so you'll be roaming various areas from an isometric perspective, slaughtering various familiar Minecraft foes with melee and ranged attacks, in environments resembling biomes from the main game. The video embedded above details the kinds of environments you'll visit, and some of the thinking behind their designs.

"The levels in Minecraft Dungeons are to some extend procedurally generated," says game designer Pontus Hammarberg. "The way that we've married procedural generation with rewarding gameplay is to design sort of like puzzle pieces that we can then tell the engine to arrange for us, either in a way that we specifically tell us to do, or in a way that is more random."

Indeed, the randomness will probably feel far less random than in other games. "What procedural generation doesn't take into account is pacing, what kind of encounters you will have, how the level plays in general, so you have to strike a good mix between procedural generation and crafted content," says level designer Christian Berg.

The Minecraft Dungeons release date is still an unspecified day in April.