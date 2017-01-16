Popular

New Friday the 13th trailer shows off Jason's morph ability

Don't run, just materialise.

The new Friday the 13th game is coming out in Spring (or Autumn in Australia), so Gun Media is starting to dole out trailers at a steadier clip. This latest one features Jason, ie the bad guy who wears the mask, as he attempts to murder innocent people in cold blood. You see, in this asymmetrical multiplayer game, Jason will search and destroy up to seven other human players.

It's a good concept, and this latest trailer is the best demonstration of it so far. Jason can only walk by all appearances, so it's lucky he has a Morph ability, which allows him to ominously appear in the vicinity of his quarry without having to sprint like a lowly non-psychopathic human being.

Check out the trailer below. As I mentioned, the multiplayer component of Friday the 13th is coming out  in Spring, but the singleplayer won't arrive until later in the year.

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian editor and news writer. He mostly plays platformers and RPGs, and keeps a close eye on anything of particular interest to antipodean audiences. He (rather obsessively) tracks the movements of the Doom modding community, too.
