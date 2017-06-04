Neverwinter is bringing dinosaurs with its next expansion

Neverwinter is about to get some dang dinosaurs in its next expansion, Tomb of Annihilation. TOA is based on the recently announced D&D storyline of the same name, and Neverwinter lead designer Thomas Foss talked about the new expansion on D&D's aptly-named livestream Stream of Annihilation.

Foss goes more in-depth, but the basics that the expansion adds are a new hub, Port Nyanzaru; a new end-game dungeon, Tomb of the Nine Gods; and a brand new campaign set in the jungles of Chult. Perfect World community manager Andy Wong also teased in a post that you'll be able to join "Volo's hunt for exotic monsters," which I'm guessing means you'll be hunting dinosaurs at some point.

Neverwinter: Tomb of Annihilation launches July 25. Wong said that Perfect World plans to announce more details and features in upcoming developer blogs, so it's likely we'll hear more about the dinosaur-filled expansion soon.