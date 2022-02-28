Tennis champ Naomi Osaka joins Fortnite as the latest Icon Series skin

Audio player loading…

Japanese tennis pro (and big time Overwatch fan) Naomi Osaka is officially joining the Fortnite Icon Series, alongside other celebrities and athletes like Lebron James. Epic is celebrating the addition with two new skins, new cosmetic items, and a new tournament dubbed the "Naomi Osaka Cup."

Osaka's rise to fame started in 2013, when she went pro representing her native country of Japan and earning various newcomer awards. In 2018, she beat the legendary Serena Williams in the US Open final, and later won the Australian Open, which cemented her place as the number one tennis player, a first for any Asian.

Below, we've got a guide to all you need to know.

When does Naomi Osaka release in Fortnite

Osaka (and all her additional cosmetics) will officially join the Fortnite ranks on March 3 at 7 PM ET. You'll be able to purchase the outfit in the item shop.

Naomi Osaka skins and cosmetic items

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Naomi Osaka comes with two new outfits, both of which have alternate styles that slightly change up her look. You can check those out in the gallery below.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Epic Games) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Epic Games)

Osaka's pink and blue outfit sports a few tennis influences, albeit with superpowers. It reminds me of how Fortnite turned football star Neymar into a supercharged tiger Power Ranger.

Osaka's cosmetics (seen above) include the Royal Racket pickaxe (a superpowered tennis racket), and it doubles as a back bling when you're not using it. Osaka also gets the Queen's Cloudcarriage glider, a big ol' cloud with lots of fancy streaking lights emanating from it.

Osaka's Dark Priestess outfit also comes with the Portalforger Paddle pickaxe, and similarly doubles as a back bling. She also gets the Cursed Hazeboard glider, which just looks like a darker version of the Cloudcarriage glider.

Both skins come with alternate styles that alter the color arrangement of their hair and outfits. Finally, Osaka also gets the Serve Stance emote.

The Naomi Osaka Cup

It wouldn't be a Fortnite collaboration without some sort of small tournament. On March 2, players can compete in a new solo tournament for a chance to unlock the Naomi Osaka outfits and cosmetic items, and players who score at least eight points over 10 matches will unlock the Forbidden Ace spray seen below.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Finally, if you can't wait to see Osaka in action, she'll be livestreaming Fortnite on berleezy's Twitch channel on March 1 at 7 PM ET.

In the meantime, check out our Fortnite guides page for more news on the latest skins and challenge walkthroughs.