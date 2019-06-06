My Friend Pedro, the game about a banana who wants you to kill, comes out on June 20

My Friend Pedro is a 2D sidescrolling action game about a guy in a gimp mask who commits mass murder because a banana tells him to. To be fair, the guys he kills are trying to kill him too, but it's impossible to know who started it, so is it really self-defense? I honestly can't say.

What I can say, as of today, is that My Friend Pedro will be out on June 20, and that there is a new trailer marking its forthcoming release with yet more two-dimensional ultra-violence, banging music, and a banana who loves you.

The Steam listing speaks eloquently about what you'll be doing in the game, but offers very little on why. "My Friend Pedro is a violent ballet about friendship, imagination, and one man’s struggle to obliterate anyone in his path at the behest of a sentient banana. The strategic use of split aiming, slow motion, and the ol’ stylish window breach create one sensational action sequence after another in an explosive battle through the violent underworld," it says.

"Unleash a torrent of destruction with an incredible level of control over both your weapons and your body. Twist and turn through the air while aiming both hands at priority threats or line up a perfect ricochet to drop an unsuspecting gangster from behind."

There will also be at least one motorcycle chase, physics-based puzzles that can kill you, and an automated GIF generator so you can make and share your own clips of mayhem with minimal fuss and muss. And you know what? That's good enough for me. Sometimes, if the "what" is entertaining enough, the "why" doesn't have to enter into it. Still, if you want to find out more about the game, you can do so at deadtoast.com.