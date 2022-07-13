My favorite gaming laptop is $500 off right now on Newegg

If only I lived in the US. Let me live vicariously through your gaming laptop purchases, please.

It's been a long Prime Day (opens in new tab) (or, days) so far, and we're not expecting the deals to fully subside until the week closes out. I bet you can hear the chorus of sighs from across the pond here in the UK—anyone who's ever worked in sales will understand my pain, but at least some of the gaming laptop deals (opens in new tab) have made the whole fracas worthwhile for those who have access to them.

In fact, my favorite gaming laptop, the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15, is enjoying an immense discount right now. But since I'm slightly out of the shipping zone in jolly old England, I'm a tad jealous of anyone with a chance to buy it at this price. Right now, this badass, RTX 3080-powered gaming laptop is cheaper than we've ever seen it, as proven by the three wise Camels (opens in new tab).

If one of you decides to go all-out on the 2021 model Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 for a tidy $1,899.99 (opens in new tab), hit me up on Twitter so I can live vicariously through your gaming fun, and pretend like Asus didn't take back my nice review unit.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 (2021) | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 | AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX | 15.6-inch 1080p | 300Hz | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $2,399.99 $1,899.99 at Newegg (save $500) (opens in new tab)
The Strix Scar is an impressive machine, and one that we appreciate for its high quality build. It's also one of the flashier gaming laptops in terms of being plastered in RGB lighting. But that's okay, it has the specs to back it up, including an RTX 3080 for under $2,000. Definitely not a bad get, though perhaps we'll see laptops like this drop even further in price as Prime Day continues.

I have a bit of a thing when it comes to the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 (opens in new tab), or just ROG in general. My main gripe is never performance, only the noise these things tend to make when they're at full bore. Otherwise, I'll talk them up all day. This one in particular comes with a positively unchained refresh rate of 300Hz, and although it may not boast the same 32GB of RAM as I had in a review model, 16GB is more than enough to get a good deal of gaming done.

And game you will, because this baby's CPU/GPU combo is nearly as good as it gets when it comes to gaming laptops today. In fact I wouldn't bother with an RTX 3090 inside a laptop; this config hits a pretty sweet spot by landing 70 fps in most of our gaming benchmarks, and keeping the components cool while doing so.

Just make sure you pick up one of the best gaming headsets (opens in new tab) to block out the noise, because it's sure going to make a ruckus when it spins up.

Katie Wickens

