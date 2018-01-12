MSI's new 144Hz gaming monitors have customizable RGB lighting zones

At CES this week MSI unveiled two new gaming monitors: the Optix MPG27C and MPG27CQ. These are both 144Hz 27-inch curved monitors, the former being 1080p, while the latter is a 1440p panel. Both monitors feature a VA panel with 1ms response time and 1800R curvature. The 1440p MPG27CQ variant has a brightness of 400 nits, while the 1080p panel has a brightness of 250. Both feature FreeSync technology.

One of the selling points for these monitors is a strip of five RGB lights along the bottom that can be customized using SteelSeries GameSense. At CES MSI told me they can be individually customized to various tasks, such as blinking for Discord notifications, showing capture progress in Overwatch, or displaying incoming fire directions in PUBG.

The monitors feature two HDMI 2.0 ports, one DisplayPort (1.2), and three USB 3.0 ports—two Type A and one Type B.

Pricing and release date has yet to be announced.