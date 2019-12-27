Popular

MSI's 17-inch gaming laptop with an RTX 2060 is on sale for $1,099

By

Save $300 on this fast gaming laptop.

MSI's 17-inch gaming laptop with an RTX 2060 is on sale for $1,099
Save $300 on this fast gaming laptop with real-time raytracing support. (Image credit: MSI)

I fall into the camp that still prefers the larger 17.3-inch form factor for gaming laptops, and if you do as well, check out MSI's GL73 at Newegg. This particular configuration is decked out with high-end hardware, and is on sale for $1,099 after a $100 mail-in-rebate.

Even before rebate, the price on this is a good deal (you're saving $300 over list with the rebate, or $200 without). This specific version of the GL73 sports a fast 144Hz IPS display powered by an Intel Core i9-9750H processor, GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD. Not too shabby.

MSI GL73 Gaming Laptop | i7-9750H | RTX 2060 | 16GB RAM | 512GB NVMe SSD | $1,099 (save $300)
You have to fuss with a mail-in-rebate ($100), but it's worth for what you're getting here. The GL73 as configured is capable of kicking out high framerates at its native 1080p resolution.
View Deal

That's a tantalizing collection of hardware for a laptop that doesn't scoot too far past the $1,000 mark. As a point of comparison, Dell's G7 17 is among the other gaming laptop deals available right now, and is priced the same but sports a slower processor (i5-9300H), half the amount of RAM (8GB), and a less interesting storage scheme (128GB SSD + 1TB SSD).

As far as I can tell, the RTX 2060 in MSI's GL73 is the full version, not a Max-Q variant (I can't find anything that would suggest otherwise). In combination with the 6-core/12-thread CPU and 16GB of RAM, there is plenty of horsepower here to plow through games at this laptop's native 1920x1080 resolution.

Paul Lilly

Paul has been playing PC games and raking his knuckles on computer hardware since the Commodore 64. He does not have any tattoos, but thinks it would be cool to get one that reads LOAD"*",8,1. In his off time, he rides motorcycles and wrestles alligators (only one of those is true).
See comments