Mr. X can now chase you through the cloud as Resident Evil lands on GeForce Now

After scooping up some Bandai Namco Europe games (opens in new tab) two weeks ago for its cloud gaming service, Nvidia has managed to get Capcom on board, bringing with it three Resident Evil games.

From today, you'll be able to drop into Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 7 Biohazard via the game streaming service.

That should be good news for anyone already running GeForce Now on their phone or TV and who already owns any of those games on Steam. GeForce Now will just grab them off your account, no need to repurchase.

Beyond Resi, one of our favourite new arrivals is also going to be available to stream via GeForce Now from today: Shadows of Doubt. I played a whole lot of that game's demo, and absolutely loved it.

Here's the full list of games headed to GeForce Now today:

Shadows of Doubt

Afterimage

Roots of Pacha

Bramble: The Mountain King

The Swordsmen X: Survival

Poker Club

Resident Evil 2

Resident Evil 3

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard

The other announcement from Nvidia today is the arrival of new SuperPODS, which is a fancy name for Nvidia installing a bunch of RTX 4080s, or RTX 4080-a-likes, in its datacenters. Users with their closest GeForce Now datacenter in Stockholm, Miami, and Portland can access the highest tier of game streaming Nvidia currently offers, providing they have the Ultimate tier.

We've tested the Ultimate tier and called it "the best way to bag an RTX 40-series GPU (opens in new tab)" at the time (though this was prior to the arrival of any cheaper 40-series cards available today), but bear in mind there are caveats. Namely, the occasional bug or boot issue, but also it will all depend on how good your internet connection is.

In other Nvidia GeForce Now news, the UK has blocked Microsoft's purchase of Activision Blizzard on cloud gaming grounds, which means the deal Nvidia struck with Microsoft (opens in new tab) to bring Activision games to the streaming platform may have gone up in smoke.