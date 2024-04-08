How to watch the first episode of Fallout without an Amazon Prime subscription

Prime TV's Fallout series is only a few days away, and there's a way to check out the first episode even if you don't have an Amazon Prime subscription. Fittingly enough for a TV show based on a videogame series, the Fallout premiere on Thursday, April 11 will be broadcast live on Twitch.

"Adventuring through the Wasteland is dangerous, take a friend along for the journey," Twitch said on Twitter. "Join this awesome list of streamers to watch the first episode of #Fallout. LIVE on their Twitch channels April 11."

Those streamers are Shroud, BrookeAB, TheOnlyRyann, DEERE, CohhCarnage, KingGothalion, ThatBronzeGirl, DansGaming, SweeetTails, Elspeth, Techniq, Swiftor, GassyMexican, Tooniversal, and bloodyfaster. They'll all be streaming the first Fallout episode on April 11, though an exact time hasn't been announced.

The Fallout series is set 219 years after the Great War (and about a decade after the events of Fallout 4) and follows "three archetypal main characters" through the wasteland of Los Angeles. The Ghoul (played by Walton Goggins) is a bounty hunter who survived the bombs dropping hundreds of years ago, Lucy (Ella Purnell) is a Vault dweller visiting the surface world for the very first time, and Maximus (Aaron Moten) is a squire for the Brotherhood of Steel.

The series is directed by Jonathan Nolan, a self-professed Fallout fan who has said Fallout 3 "devoured about a year of my life" and that it would be "a fool's errand" to try to make every fan happy with his adaptation. "I don't think you really can set out to please the fans of anything, or please anyone other than yourself," Nolan said.

I'm personally pleased the Fallout series is presenting a bright and colorful post-apocalypse, and there are plenty of moments in the trailer that suggest the show could be a good one. Either way, we won't have to wait much longer to find out.