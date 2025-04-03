Jason Momoa adopts bold marketing strat for A Minecraft Movie: Telling everyone he doesn't let his kids play games or have phones—'I just want them to use their creativity in a different way'

News
By published

A wise choice, but bad advertising.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 30: Jason Mamoa attends the World Premiere of &quot;A Minecraft Movie&quot; at the Cineworld Leicester Square on March 30, 2025 in London, England.
(Image credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images)

Very large man Jason Momoa has been out and about promoting the so-close-you-can-taste-it Minecraft Movie recently, touting his role as Garrett 'The Garbage Man' Garrison in the picture with his winning smile, easy charisma, and borderline-Amish child-rearing philosophy. The star says he doesn't let his kids play videogames, despite his starring role in the upcoming flick.

"We don't have a TV," Momoa told Deadline on the red carpet recently. "My son doesn't even have a phone—he's 16 and doesn't have a phone. We're different, dude. Sorry, man." Which, honestly? Probably a pretty smart move as parenting goes. I don't envy the poor, doomed zoomers and gen alphas out there today growing up in the poison swamp of social media, AI slop, and sugar-sweet algorithmic brainrot. "[Smartphones] are new to the world," says Momoa. "Everyone was doing just fine. You and I didn't grow up with phones, no one told me what to do—I had to find it."

I don't fault Momoa for wanting to keep his own kids out of all that, but I do find it quite funny to trumpet the philosophy on the red carpet for a film that will pretty much live or die depending on how many screen-obsessed tweens it can pull into movie theatres. Maybe he's trying a digital equivalent of making them smoke the whole pack.

Regardless, Momoa continues: "Because he's gonna be 18, he's gonna have a phone, he's gonna be out of the house and he can explore the world after that." Which does make it sound a bit like the Hollywood star is raising his teen son in some kind of replica of The Village, but that's probably just an issue of phrasing. "I just want them to use their creativity in a different way, so we do a lot of other things."

What other things? Momoa doesn't really say, although he does mention that he and the family "Watch movies together, and that's beautiful." Presumably not on a TV, though.

A Minecraft Movie releases properly tomorrow, April 4, but you might not want to rush and see it. Our Elie Gould scored the movie a respectable-but-not-remarkable 65% in their Minecraft Movie review, saying it "manages to show off the beautiful vistas, creative fun, and the wacky adventures that Minecraft is known for, but its story is seriously lacking."

Joshua Wolens
Joshua Wolens
News Writer

One of Josh's first memories is of playing Quake 2 on the family computer when he was much too young to be doing that, and he's been irreparably game-brained ever since. His writing has been featured in Vice, Fanbyte, and the Financial Times. He'll play pretty much anything, and has written far too much on everything from visual novels to Assassin's Creed. His most profound loves are for CRPGs, immersive sims, and any game whose ambition outstrips its budget. He thinks you're all far too mean about Deus Ex: Invisible War.

