Moss, a former PSVR exclusive, is now on Steam

When it released exclusively for PSVR earlier this year, Moss quickly proved itself among the best VR games available on Sony's console. So it's nice to see that the game is now available on Steam, and that it's available for both HTC Vive and Oculus Rift.

Moss follows the adventures of Quill, who must conquer a mysterious force in order to restore order to its collapsed world. To do this, Quill needs to battle monsters and solve puzzles, which is nothing new, but it's the way studio Polyarc executes it that's neat. Basically, you play as a giant bystander, who can help Quill manipulate the world in order to successfully traverse it.

For whatever it's worth, Moss is definitely among my personal favourite VR games. It's cleverly designed to eliminate motion sickness problems and, crucially, it's a lot of fun. It also looks beautiful. Here's a trailer: