Mortal Kombat 11 will have time travel and at least two Johnny Cages

Thanks to some time shenanigans, Mortal Kombat 11 is bringing together warriors old and new to deal with the latest threat to reality: the time travelling Kronika. NetherRealm has revealed loads of returning characters, as well as younger versions of the roster. Yeah, we're getting two Johnny Cages. Check out the trailer above.

A recent leak showed off the character select screen, and the trailer confirms a lot of the unannounced characters we saw there, including Kotal Kahn, Erron Black, Cassie Cage and Jacqui Briggs, all from Mortal Kombat 10, as well as Shao Kahn and... well, everyone.

Kornika has some big plans for time, and she's enlisted Shao Kahn and other villains to make sure she able to bring about her new order, leading to Raiden once again putting together a team of heroes to save the world. I hope he's got a better plan than bringing a slightly younger action movie star into the present.

Mortal Kombat stories are always good for a laugh, certainly at least a day of entertainment, and this one's definitely tickling my fancy. Who doesn't love a good temporal crisis?

There's an online beta kicking off later this month, too, but only for players who preorder it, I'm afraid. Shao Kahn is also a preorder bonus.