Mortal Kombat 11 trailer confirms Kitana's return

Mortal Kombat 11's string of ultra-violent, gloriously silly trailers have got me ready to crack some skulls, completely unlike this subdued TV spot. You can't put all the good stuff in adverts, apparently, even when revealing a character who can slice people up with a pair of very sharp fans. Expect a proper Kitana trailer soon, but in the meantime you can watch the TV trailer above.

Kitana died and was then resurrected as a Revenant at the end of 2011's Mortal Kombat, returning as one of Quan Chi's minions in Mortal Kombat X. Now she's co-ruler of the Netherrealm with her undead pal, Liu Kang. We might also get to see pre-Revenant Kitana, since Mortal Kombat 11 is full of time travel shenanigans.

The leaked character roster included a placeholder for Kitana, so we thought she'd be making an appearance. But it's not the same without someone's spine getting kicked out of their body or being bludgeoned to death with an Oscar.

Mortal Kombat 11 is due out on April 23.