Moody Stalker 2 trailer revealed at the Xbox Game Showcase

It's finally time to return to The Zone.

GSC Game World's famous post-nuclear survivalist nightmare sandbox, Stalker, is finally receiving a sequel. Like the original, it promises to be "a unique blend of first-person shooter, immersive sim and horror."

Stalker 2 resurfaced back in March this year with a single screenshot and an assurance that this is GSC's most ambitious game yet. A previous attempt was aborted years ago, but more than a decade on, there's still plenty of reasons to be excited for a return to The Zone.

Today we saw at atmospheric trailer, which captured the bleak tone of the world very nicely indeed. We see some anomalies messing with reality, and a character in classic Stalker getup prowling through the tunnels of The Zone. 

The game is described as a "console launch exclusive". That wording tends to mean that the game might appear on other platforms later. It would be too weird for a new Stalker game not to appear on PC.

