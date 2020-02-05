Monster Hunter World's Resident Evil 2 crossover event is coming to PC

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne finally arrived on PC last month, but it's still got a bit of catching up to do with the console version. It's poised to get a bit closer this month thanks to the imminent arrival of a new monster, Rajang, and the Resident Evil 2 Remake crossover event.

The Resident Evil 2 crossover is possibly the best event Capcom has held in Monster Hunter, mainly because it turns your cheery handler into the terrifying Mr. X. It only changes her appearance, so her animations remain the same. It's brilliant. If you've always wanted to be pals with the big monster, now's your chance.

Along with the Mr. X appearance, you'll be able to deck your hunter out in Leon and Claire armour sets, as well as participating in an undead-themed quest that turns you into a zombie. You'll have to fight the Blackveil Vaal Hazak, too, and for your trouble you'll get badges that you can use to craft Resident Evil 2 gear. There are also a bunch of new decorations, pendants and gestures that you'll be able to get your hands on.

The new monster, Rajang, is a massive, horned gorilla-looking thing and, according to Capcom, is "the pinnacle of physical strength and unforgiving aggression." I might stay out of his way and use my gun for this one.

The Rajang title update is due out tomorrow, February 6, while the Resident Evil 2 crossover just has a February 2020 release date.