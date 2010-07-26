Monday: Gearing up for StarCraft II

This is it, folks: less than 24 hours from now, StarCraft II: Wings of Liberty will be unleashed on the world. Epic battles will be waged. Glory will be won. Millions of hours of productivity will be lost.

After a decade of waiting there's so little time left, but it's going to feel like ages. So we're here to help make these next few hours fly by with a flurry of articles on everything you need to know to gear up for the big day tomorrow.

