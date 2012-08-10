Modern Warfare 3 Collection 3 trailer shows Chaos Mode, spec ops missions, face off maps

The latest collection pack for Modern Warfare 3 has arrived on Xbox. We'll have to wait a while before the included face off maps and spec ops missions make their way to PC, but we're at least able to look at moving pictures of the pack right now. The trailer for collection 3 introduces Spec Ops CHAOS MODE, an educational exercise that teaches basic arithmetic through the medium of endless score modifiers. Here's a test. If you kill five men in 30 seconds for 50 points each and for each kill your score multiplier value increases by one, how many points do you have? Quickly, now, men are shooting at you. QUICKLY.

The new pack adds four new missions for Modern Warfare 3's Spec Ops mode. Arctic Recon "tasks you with destroying a Russian battleship by planting beacons for an air strike." Vertigo puts you on top of a Dubai hotel with a bunch of laser-guided RPGs and has you fend off waves of incoming choppers. Light 'Em Up has you storm Makarov's castle to rescue a VIP before dawn breaks, and Special Delivery asks you to rescue a stranded flight crew. One player launches a ground assault while the other drops care packages from a helicopter above.

Chaos Mode is included, and can be played on the Resistance, Village, Underground and Dome maps. It'll throw endless waves of enemies your way. Slaying them with bullets stacks up a humongous, limitless score modifier. The pack also includes three maps for the recently added Face Off mode, which pits tiny teams against one another on compact maps. See all of those maps and missions represented in this Modern Warfare 3: Collection 3 trailer. More details on the Modern Warfare 3 site .